Head to Head Survey: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Citizens BancShares and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus price target of $991.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.85%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 22.17% 11.95% 0.96% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.08% 8.09% 0.75%

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Auburn National Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.16 $547.46 million $56.05 11.28 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.33 $8.04 million $2.30 12.69

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

