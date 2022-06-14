Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.19

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.
In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $252,638. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
