Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.77

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 7824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

