Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.93

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.93 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.00). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.00), with a volume of 5,955 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.85 million and a P/E ratio of -235.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.29%.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($9,952.66). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,456.85).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

