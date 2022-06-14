HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($48.96) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

