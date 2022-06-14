Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Trading Down 7.4%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. 2,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

