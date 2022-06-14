Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.68

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 183737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1461 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

