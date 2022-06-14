Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($77.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEN3 shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.70 ($62.19) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($135.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.43 and its 200 day moving average is €67.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

