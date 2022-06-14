Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.49. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 4,832 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

