Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

