Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down to $78.82

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.82, but opened at $77.21. Henry Schein shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 2,047 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.