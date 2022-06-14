Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

