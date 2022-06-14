Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.23

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
