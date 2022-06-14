Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.23

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.