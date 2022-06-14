Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR) Announces Dividend of $4.80

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Hershey Creamery’s previous dividend of $4.60.

Hershey Creamery stock opened at $3,320.00 on Tuesday. Hershey Creamery has a 12-month low of $3,100.00 and a 12-month high of $3,320.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,317.20.

About Hershey Creamery

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc produces, sells, and distributes bulk ice cream and ice cream novelties. It offers various flavors of bulk ice cream, including reduced fat and no sugar added bulk ice creams; hand dipped products, such as ice cream shakes, splits, smoothies, cups, and dishes; pre-packaged ice-cream products, which comprise scrounds, round pints, rounds, foam cups, slices, and ice cream cakes; creamy soft serve ice creams; and frozen drinks, which include milkshakes, smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, and more.

