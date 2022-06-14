Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR) Announces Dividend of $4.80

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Hershey Creamery’s previous dividend of $4.60.
Hershey Creamery stock opened at $3,320.00 on Tuesday. Hershey Creamery has a 12-month low of $3,100.00 and a 12-month high of $3,320.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,317.20.
About Hershey Creamery
