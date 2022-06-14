Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,441,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

