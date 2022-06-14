Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 217,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,067. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

