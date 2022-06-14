Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 217,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,067. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.