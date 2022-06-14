HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.40

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.40 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 357.50 ($4.34). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.43), with a volume of 751,785 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

