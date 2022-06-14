High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$14,616.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$14,616.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.36. 973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.30. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$411.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.