HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Trading Down 4.1%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 6,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
HighGold Mining Company Profile (OTC:HGGOF)
HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects located in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 21,000-acre Johnson Tract gold property located in southcentral Alaska, the United States.
