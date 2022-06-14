Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.63). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.64), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.60.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)
Further Reading
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.