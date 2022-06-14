Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $16.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.