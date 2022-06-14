Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,174.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,174 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.30), with a volume of 12505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($14.59).

HILS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($24.21) to GBX 1,825 ($22.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.67) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £942.11 million and a P/E ratio of 28.28.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £49,353.50 ($59,902.29). Also, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,500 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($27,181.70).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

