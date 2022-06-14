HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Acquires $7,529,509.53 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,016,277.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 8,328 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,421. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $475,518,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $12,935,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.