Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.22).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.51. The company has a market capitalization of £567.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.98.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

