Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 29,698 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZEV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,598. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. Equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

