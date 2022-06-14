Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $277.48

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $277.48 and last traded at $278.79, with a volume of 96656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $284.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.