HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $870.86

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.86 ($10.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($14.15). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,161 ($14.09), with a volume of 2,454,292 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.56) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.72).

The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.86.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.