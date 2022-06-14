HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $870.86

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.86 ($10.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($14.15). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,161 ($14.09), with a volume of 2,454,292 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,200 ($14.56) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.72).

The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.86.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

