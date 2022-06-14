HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HMST opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

