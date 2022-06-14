Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

