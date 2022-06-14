Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)
See Also
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.