Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 211301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

