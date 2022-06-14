Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HOFT opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $189.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 744.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.