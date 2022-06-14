Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,200 shares of company stock worth $380,037. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

