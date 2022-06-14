Hossein Yassaie Acquires 110,000 Shares of Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS – Get Rating) insider Hossein Yassaie acquired 110,000 shares of Atomos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,890.00 ($22,840.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Atomos

Atomos Limited, a video technology company, manufactures and sells video equipment for video content creators in Australia and internationally. The company offers 4K and HD Apple ProRes monitor/recorders, compact and portable monitor-recorders, live/switching products, and on-set and in-studio 4K HDR production monitors, as well as related accessories.

