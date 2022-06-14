Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Down 11.3%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.30. 15,533,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,362,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 23.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.