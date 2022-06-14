HP (HPQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00.

5/23/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/4/2022 – HP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HP Inc alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.