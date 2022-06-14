HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HP by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in HP by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.