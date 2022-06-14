HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

