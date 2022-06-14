HSBC Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Swiss Re stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

