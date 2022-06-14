Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.92. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 742 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.