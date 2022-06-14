Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

