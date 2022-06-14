Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 12.31 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.11.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

