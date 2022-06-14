Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.51

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.51 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 335.30 ($4.07). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.77), with a volume of 264,769 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.64) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.52) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319 ($3.87).

Get Hunting alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($38,277.95).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.