Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HNTIF remained flat at $$4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

HNTIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

