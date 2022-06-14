Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

