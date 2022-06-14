Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $30.07. Huntsman shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 4,209 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

