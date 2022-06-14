Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.45 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.19 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,575,185 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hurricane Energy to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2.60 ($0.03) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.14. The company has a market cap of £143.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

