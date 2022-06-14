HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

