HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.
HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
