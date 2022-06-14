Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.83.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at C$34.13 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.