Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.83.
H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of H stock opened at C$34.13 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
