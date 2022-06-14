Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $223.80

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €223.80 ($233.13) and last traded at €206.40 ($215.00), with a volume of 8794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €223.80 ($233.13).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €372.58.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Featured Articles
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.