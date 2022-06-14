Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $223.80

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €223.80 ($233.13) and last traded at €206.40 ($215.00), with a volume of 8794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €223.80 ($233.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €372.58.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.