Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $38.00. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 181,201 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $592.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.66%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
